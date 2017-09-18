Ex-England captain Wayne Rooney pleads guilty to drink-driving

Wayne Rooney has pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving at Stockport Magistrates' Court.

Wayne Rooney arrives in court ahead of entering his plea. PA

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been banned from driving for two years after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

The Everton and former Manchester United star was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

The 31-year-old was stopped by police on a night out while his pregnant wife and their three sons were on holiday.

Rooney was driving a black Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, when he was stopped at 2am on September 1. He was later arrested and bailed.

On Monday he entered his guilty plea at Stockport Magistrates' Court.