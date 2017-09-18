Cyclist who knocked down and killed mum is jailed

Charlie Alliston crashed into Kim Briggs as she crossed Old Street in February last year.

Charlie Alliston arriving at the Old Bailey in London PA

A courier who knocked down and killed a mother-of-two while riding an illegal Olympic-style racing bike in east London has been jailed for 18 months.

Charlie Alliston, who was 18 at the time of the crash, was travelling at 18mph on a fixed-wheel track bike with no front brakes. He crashed into 44-year-old Kim Briggs as she crossed Old Street in February last year.

Charlie Alliston PA

Afterwards, in a series of posts on social media, Alliston described how he twice warned Mrs Briggs to "get the f*** outta my way". He added:

We collided pretty hard, our heads hit together, hers went into the floor and ricocheted into mine. It is a pretty serious incident so I won't bother saying, 'oh she deserved it, it's her fault'. Yes it is her fault but no, she did not deserve it. Hopefully, it is a lesson learned on her behalf, it shouldn't have happened like it did but what more can I say. Charlie Allison

Kim Briggs, 44, who was killed as she crossed Old Street by cyclist Charlie Alliston PA

Jurors took more than 12 hours to clear Alliston of manslaughter but convict him of a lesser offence of causing bodily harm by wanton and furious driving.