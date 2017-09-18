Man posed as Justin Bieber lookalike to groom girls

Yohann Ramchelawon sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to lure young girls.

The 30-year-old has been jailed for 30 years West Midlands Police

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after posing as a Justin Bieber lookalike to groom young girls.

30-year-old Yohann Ramchelawon used fake social media profiles to lure young girls into sending him indecent webcam images.

He used different social media platforms to spark conversations with girls aged between 12 and 17 but quickly steered the chats towards requests for naked images.

Some of his victims were also coerced into performing sex acts in front of webcams after Mauritius-born Ramchelawon threatened to share the images they'd provided with friends and family.

West Midlands Police picked up the enquiry after an IP address used to message a 12-year-old Manchester girl was traced to a house in Walsall.

Hundreds of indecent images were found on his digital devices as officers uncovered victims from Coventry and Walsall in the West Midlands, plus other girls across the country.

He also contacted girls living across the world.

He was also convicted of a sexual assault against a six-year-old Coventry girl in October last year. Today (Monday 18 September) at Stafford Crown Court he was jailed for 15 years.

The Judge described his offences as 'awful', saying he poses a significant risk of causing more harm by committing further offences.

The mum of the youngest victim (now seven years old) mum said it has "destroyed her family" whilst the girl now struggles to trust any adults.