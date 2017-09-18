  • STV
Man posed as Justin Bieber lookalike to groom girls

Yohann Ramchelawon sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to lure young girls.

The 30-year-old has been jailed for 30 years
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after posing as a Justin Bieber lookalike to groom young girls.

30-year-old Yohann Ramchelawon used fake social media profiles to lure young girls into sending him indecent webcam images.

He used different social media platforms to spark conversations with girls aged between 12 and 17 but quickly steered the chats towards requests for naked images.

Some of his victims were also coerced into performing sex acts in front of webcams after Mauritius-born Ramchelawon threatened to share the images they'd provided with friends and family.

West Midlands Police picked up the enquiry after an IP address used to message a 12-year-old Manchester girl was traced to a house in Walsall.

Hundreds of indecent images were found on his digital devices as officers uncovered victims from Coventry and Walsall in the West Midlands, plus other girls across the country.

He also contacted girls living across the world.

He was also convicted of a sexual assault against a six-year-old Coventry girl in October last year. Today (Monday 18 September) at Stafford Crown Court he was jailed for 15 years.

The Judge described his offences as 'awful', saying he poses a significant risk of causing more harm by committing further offences.

The mum of the youngest victim (now seven years old) mum said it has "destroyed her family" whilst the girl now struggles to trust any adults.

You need to be absolutely certain who you’re talking to online − your son or daughter may believe they’re chatting with another teenager but, in reality, it could be someone much older with sinister intentions. Parents shouldn’t feel awkward asking their children what they’re up to online and who they’re conversing with on social media. And ask whether your child really needs a webcam in their bedroom? If a child is persuaded to expose themselves in front of a camera then they’ve lost control of that image or video and it could be floating around online forever.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kerry Haywood

