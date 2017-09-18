Over 100 firefighters tackle fire at London warehouse

Fire crews fighting ferocious blaze at warehouse in Tottenham, north London.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at around 9pm at a warehouse on White Hart Lane in Tottenham. Alex C/Twitter

Over 100 firefighters are tackling a huge fire at a warehouse in Tottenham, north London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the building on White Hart Lane at 20:17 BST.

Videos and photos have been shared on social media showing the ferocity of the fire.

People have been tweeting photos of the blaze in north London. Alex C Twitter

A LFB spokeswoman said warehouse storage units were alight and officers were still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

She said: "Twenty fire engines and around 120 firefighters have been called to a fire at a warehouse on White Hart Lane in Tottenham this evening.

"Warehouse storage units are alight. The brigade was called at 20.17 and is still at the scene.

"Firefighters from Tottenham, Hornsey, Edmonton and the surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

Nico Hogg tweeted an image of the fire saying "that fire looks huge. Two miles away".

While Alex C posted a video on Twitter taken from a window seemingly very close to the fire saying: "Absolutely terrifying RE Tottenham fire as nervous residents directly opposite factory which has now collapsed."

Alex C/Twitter

London Ambulance Service said one patient had been taken to hospital with burns to the hand and crews remained at the scene.

"We sent two ambulance crews, an officer and members of our hazardous area response team to the scene.

"One patient has been treated and taken to hospital with burns to the hand and we remain on stand-by at the scene."

The injuries are not thought to be serious, he added.