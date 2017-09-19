  • STV
  • MySTV

Tube bomb: Police granted more time to question suspects

ITV

The men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested on Saturday over Tube bomb which injured 30.

x

Detectives have been granted more time to question two men held over the Parsons Green terror attack.

The men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested on Saturday over the bombing on a London Tube train during Friday morning rush hour.

The 21-year-old has been identified by his employers as Yahyah Farroukh, but the identity of the other man has yet to be released.

The suspects are understood to be from Iraq and Syria and are thought to have been fostered by the same British couple.

Scotland Yard said magistrates had granted warrants allowing the 18-year-old to be held until Saturday September 23, and Farroukh until Thursday September 21.

The news came as CCTV footage that appears to show the bomb suspect on his way to plant his homemade device was discovered.

The video, obtained exclusively by ITV News, shows a figure dressed in grey carrying a distinctive white Lidl carrier bag leaving the Sunbury-on-Thames home of the respected foster couple.

Ninety minutes later the bucket bomb went off at Parsons Green Tube station injuring 30 people.

Yahyah Farroukh, 21, is believed to be one of the two arrested.
Yahyah Farroukh, 21, is believed to be one of the two arrested. Facebook

Both Farroukh and the 18-year-old, understood to be the suspected bomber, are believed to have spent time in foster care with Penelope and Ronald Jones, aged 71 and 88 respectively, who previously received MBEs for services to children and families.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "They both remain in custody at a south London police station.

"Searches are continuing at two addresses in Surrey and a commercial property in Hounslow in connection with this ongoing investigation."

Farroukh was arrested after he finished his shift at a fried chicken shop in Hounslow, west London.

The younger suspect was detained on Saturday morning in the departure area of Dover ferry port, the busiest ferry hub in Europe and a gateway to the French coast.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.