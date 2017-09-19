  • STV
More sleep or a pay rise: Which would you prefer?

Healthy amount of sleep has a higher impact on well-being than a 50% rise in income, a study found.

A good night's sleep is vital for well-being
A good night's sleep is vital for well-being

A healthy amount of sleep has a far higher impact on well-being than a 50% increase in disposable income, a study has found.

There is a significant gap between those who are living the best and worst in Britain, with sleep quality found to be the strongest indicator of living well, the study by Oxford Economics and the National Centre for Social Research for Sainsbury's found.

Those who are satisfied with their sex lives, have job security and a connection with their community are also disproportionately likely to rank at the top of the inaugural Living Well Index.

Researchers found the average Briton has a "living well score" of 62.2 out of 100, with those living the best defined as the 20% of the population with the highest scores, falling between 72 and 92.

They found income has surprisingly little impact on how people feel, with a 50% rise in income contributing to just a 0.5 point increase in a typical Briton's overall score.

Sleep quality could explain 3.8 points of difference between a typical person's score and those in the top 20%.

Worrying about the health of close relations contributed to a difference of 1.75 points between the typical Briton and those living best.

Researchers asked a nationally representative panel of 8,250 people questions about 60 different aspects of their behaviour, how they live and how they feel.

The same panel will be questioned every six months, enabling the supermarket and researchers to track the effects of how Britons live on how they feel.

Ian Mulheirn, director of consulting at Oxford Economics, said: "Wellbeing is rising up the agenda at a time of rapid change in how we live our lives."

