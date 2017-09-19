Grenfell Tower: Individual manslaughter charges possible

Eight cases of fraud and four possible thefts are also being investigated, Scotland Yard said.

Investigations into the Grenfell Tower tragedy have begun PA

Individual manslaughter charges may be considered in the criminal investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire, Scotland Yard said.

Police are probing eight cases of fraud involving people who claimed money after the disaster and four possible thefts from flats on the lower levels of the Tower while it was under 24-hour security, a spokesperson added.

Corporate manslaughter charges may also be looked at, police previously said.

Police now believe that the death toll from the June 14 blaze may fall slightly from the current estimate of around 80.



