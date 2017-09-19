Third arrest made over Parsons Green terror attack

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Wales in connection with the incident.

There was an explosion at Parsons Green on a tube train. PA

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Newport, Wales, in connection with the Parsons Green terror attack, Scotland Yard said.

It is the third arrest in relation to the explosion in west London, following the capture of two men, a 21-year-old, believed to be Yahyah Farroukh, and an 18-year-old. Both remain in custody.

Police began searching a property in Newport after taking the man into custody.

The arrests are in connection to an attack on a tube train when a bucket bomb went off, injuring 30 people.

Yahyah Farroukh, 21, is believed to be one of the two arrested. Facebook

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Met Counter Terrorism Command, said: "This continues to be a fast-moving investigation. A significant amount of activity has taken place since the attack on Friday. We now have three men in custody and searches are continuing at four addresses. Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack.

"We anticipate that the searches will take some days to complete and may cause further disruption. However it is important that we continue with these searches and I'd like to thank all those affected for their support, patience and cooperation."