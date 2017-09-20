Woman, 22, arrested at Heathrow over terror offences

Woman has been arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences, Scotland Yard said.

The woman was detained after arriving on a flight from Turkey PA

The 22-year-old was detained by officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command at around 10.20pm on Tuesday.

She is being held in a London police station on suspicion of belonging to a proscribed organisation under section 11 of the Terrorism Act.