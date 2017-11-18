Body found in search for missing teenager Gaia Pope

Body found on land near Swanage in the hunt for the missing 19-year-old.

Gaia Pope PA

A body has been found in the search for missing teenager Gaia Pope.

Dorset Police said they are "confident" that the body found on land near Swanage in the hunt for the missing 19-year-old was Ms Pope.

The teenager was last seen in Swanage 11 days ago at an address in Manor Gardens in Morrison Road at around 4pm on November 7.

The teenager was wearing a red checked shirt with white buttons, grey and white woven leggings and white trainers.

Volunteers scour a search area near to Swanage. PA

On Saturday search parties scoured areas around the town and were joined by Ms Pope's father, Richard Sutherland, who joined the volunteers and thanked them for their efforts.

Police have launched a murder investigation as they piece together Ms Pope's movements.

The search comes after investigators arrested and released a 49-year-old man, the third such person after a 19-year-old man and 71-year-old woman were detained before being let go.

On Thursday clothes belonging to Ms Pope were found on open land south of Swanage near some cliffs.