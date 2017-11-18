Gerry Adams to step down as Sinn Fein president in 2018

The 69-year-old republic veteran told the annual Sinn Fein Ard Fheis it would be his last as leader.

The 69-year-old told the annual Sinn Fein Ard Fheis it would be his last as leader PA

Gerry Adams has announced his intention to stand down as Sinn Fein president in 2018.

The republic veteran was speaking in Dublin on Saturday evening and an announcement on his retirement was widely expected.

He goes before the annual Sinn Fein Ard Fheis to seek re-election every year and earlier on Saturday he was elected unopposed.

But the 69-year-old, who has been the party president since 1983, told delegates it would be his last as leader, and a special meeting of the party would be called next year to elect a successor.

"Leadership means knowing when it is time for change and that time is now," he told the annual conference in the RDS arena in Dublin.

Gerry Adams addresses delegates at the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis in the RDS, Dublin PA

In his speech he said that he and his long-term party colleague and friend, the late Martin McGuinness had made plans to step aside.

"Ten years after entering government with Ian Paisley, Martin's intention was to step down as deputy first minister on 8 May. Then life punched us in the face with Martin's passing," he explained.

"Martin was a leading member of our leadership team. I have been enormously privileged to be part of an amazing and evolving collective leadership."