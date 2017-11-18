  • STV
Palace releases new image of Queen and Duke of Edinburgh

ITV

Taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, the photo marks their 70th wedding anniversary.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrate their platinum anniversary on Monday
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrate their platinum anniversary on Monday Matt Holyoak/Camera Press

The first of a series of portraits have been released of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to mark their 70th wedding anniversary.

The couple celebrate their platinum anniversary on Monday.

They will hold a private party for family and close friends at Windsor but are not planning any public events.

The first portrait - by British photographer Matt Holyoak - was taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

They are standing in front of portraits of King George III and his wife Queen Charlotte.

George and Charlotte were married for 57 years, but the current monarch and her consort have beaten them by some margin.

The Queen once famously referred to her husband as her 'strength and stay'
The Queen once famously referred to her husband as her 'strength and stay' PA

Princess Elizabeth - the oldest daughter of King George VI - married Prince Philip on 20 November 1947 at Westminster Abbey.

In the grey post-war years, when the country was mired in rations and ruins, the wedding was a huge uplift.

The then heir to the throne first met her husband-to-be in 1939 when the Royal Family sailed to Dartmouth for an official visit.

The young officer cadet - who was then known as Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark - was assigned to look after the King's daughters, Elizabeth and Margaret, at the Britannia Royal Naval College.

Philip and Elizabeth wrote to each other through the war while he was serving in the Mediterranean and the Far East.

When they celebrated their golden wedding anniversary, the Queen famously referred to her husband as her "strength and stay", and he said that his wife had "tolerance in abundance".

Whatever the recipe for success, they will on Monday become one of the few couples to reach their platinum anniversary.

