Britain's oldest supermarket worker dies at the age of 95

Reg Buttress has passed away at the age of 95 - a few months after he retired.

ITV Wales

Britain's oldest supermarket worker Reg Buttress has passed away at the age of 95 - a few months after he retired.

He was believed to be Britain's oldest shop worker greeting customers arriving at his Sainsbury's store after working since the age of 13.

ITV Wales

Reg was a popular figure at the Sainsbury's store in Cwmbran, where customers often stop to have a chat with him if they spot him in the aisles.

Many of them have known him since they were children since coming into the store with their parents.

