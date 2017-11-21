Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson refused parole

Bronson, who has been in prison for over 40 years, got married in prison recently.

Charles Bronson has changed his name to Charles Salvador. PA

Britain's most notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has been refused parole.

The 64-year-old will now have to wait two years for another review of his case after the board said it did not recommend he should be released or moved to an open prison.

His actress wife said: "He's not going to be released any time soon."

But the 37-year-old, who has appeared in Emmerdale and Coronation Street, claimed the parole hearing earlier this month had been positive.

Bronson, who was born Michael Peterson - but is now called Charles Salvador after changing his name by deed poll in tribute to artist Salvador Dali, is serving a life sentence for robbery and kidnap in Wakefield prison.

He has earned public notoriety with a history of violence inside and outside jail.

A Parole Board spokesman said: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has not directed the release of Charles Salvador.

"Under current legislation, Mr Salvador will be eligible for a further review within two years. The date of the next review will be set by the Ministry of Justice (MOJ)."

Speaking to the Talk Radio station, Williamson spoke of her pride of marrying Bronson, who she described as a "very kind compassionate soul".

"Charlie has admitted his wrongdoings and he's served his time for every single offence that he's committed, and well over that time, and it's time now for him to move forward. He's an OAP," she said.

"I'm under no illusion. He's not going to be released any time soon. I know that and Charlie knows that, but he deserves the chance, like any other prisoner does, to progress."

Williamson has launched an online petition to "give him a chance to prove he is no longer 'Britain's most dangerous inmate"', which has so far attracted more than 19,000 signatures.