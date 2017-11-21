The builder who can repair a 4,700-year-old pyramid

If you have an ancient structure needing repair, this man will be happy to help.

All in a day's work: Mr Jones has repaired the Konark Sun Temple in India. ITV News

At first sight, the magnificent ancient pyramids of Egypt might seem destined to stand forever.

Sadly, that's not quite the case: but if you need to give one a repair, there's a man in South Wales who will be happy to take your call.

Peter James has made a lifetime's work of saving unusual and ancient buildings.

His work has taken him from Windsor Castle to the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem and the Konark Sun Temple in India.

Among his most complex jobs was shoring up the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, Egypt.

The structure was built some 4,700 years ago as the burial chamber for Pharaoh Djoser, but its ceiling was in imminent danger of collapse when he was called in.

Mr James carries out his work with such subtlety that even experts have no idea that he has given these ancient monuments a facelift.

Mr James says his work is like 'a long journey'. ITV News

"I've given lectures to archaeologists in London - they have been and visited some of the sites and they didn't know we had put 1,000 meters of anchors in," he said.

He describes his work as like "a long journey" - a suitable comparison for someone who deals with buildings that have such a history.