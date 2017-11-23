Trampolining teenage amputee wins Pride of Sport Award

The 14-year-old is one of the country's most talented trampolinists.

Isabelle receives her award. Mirror's Pride of Sport Awards

Just seven years after collapsing with multiple organ failure, suffering a heart attack and having to undergo a quadruple amputation after contracting meningitis, Isabelle Weall has won a prestigious award.

The national trampolining champion has been presented with the Young Achiever Awards at the Mirror's Pride of Sport Awards.

The 14-year-old is one of the country's most talented trampolinists, but her skills extend far beyond just sport.

Isabelle runs a YouTube channel, where as well as showcasing her trampolining, she also gives makeup tutorials, carries out challenges and makes factual videos, all in a bid to "show others how I continue to live my life to the fullest", the teenager explained on the site.

Isabelle contracted meningitis at the age of seven. Family handout

"She's showing people that whatever happens in your life, you can do whatever you want," her mother, Cathy Lloyd explained.

"I think that's a really good outlook to have on life, and show everybody.

"I'm very proud, a very proud mum, to think how far she's come from a few years ago, to think what she's achieving."

Isabelle's mother is 'proud' of her daughter's determination. ITV News

Isabelle hopes to inspire others to overcome adversity and achieve what they want.

"You should always give something you want to do a go," the Derby-based teenager told the Mirror's Pride of Sport Awards.

"You can't just sit down and think 'what if I can, what if I can't', you have to try it out."