Wedding on track after rail commuter proposes on screen

Lisle Hunte asked Shalisha Cumberbatch to marry him at Waterloo Station in London.

A commuter is on track to get married after using the information screen at Waterloo station to pop the question.

Lisle Hunte decided to propose to his girlfriend on the concourse where they met 18 months ago.

With the help of station staff, the civil servant had the proposal appear on the customer information screen.

The message read: "Waterloo was where I met my best friend. It is here that I am proposing to my soul mate. Shalisha, will you marry me?"

Commuters burst into applause after Ms Cumberbatch responded "yes".

Mr Hunte, from Abbey Wood, said the couple met through a mutual friend and first laid eyes on each other at Waterloo.

Shortly after saying yes, Ms Cumberbatch said: "When I saw the proposal on the board at Waterloo station I couldn't believe it.

"It was so romantic and thoughtful. Waterloo Station will always hold a special place in my heart and I can't wait to marry my soul mate."

The couple plan to marry in October 2019.

Jason Murphy, station manager at Waterloo, said Network Rail had been "delighted" to help.