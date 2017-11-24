'Shots fired' on Oxford Street as tube station evacuated

British Transport Police say officers are on the scene at Oxford Circus.

Armed: Police respond to incident. ITV

Oxford Circus has been evacuated after armed police responded to an incident.

Police said that they are responding "as if the incident is terrorist related" with armed officers on the scene.

The alarm was raised at 4.38pm with reports of a number of shots fired on Oxford Street and the tube station.

Pictures and videos on social media appeared to show crowds of people running away from the underground entrance.

Oxford Circus: Station has been evacuated. ITV

Witnesses reported shops were sheltering people and that some stores had either shut down early or were on "lock down".

Armed police were seen in Selfridges as customers and staff were evacuated.

Passengers were advised to avoid Oxford Circus station and the Metropolitan Police urged people to "go into a building" if they were nearby.

There are no reports of casualties at this time.