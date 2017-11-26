Police officer injured in 'despicable attack' in Liverpool

The male officer was knocked down by a transit van which he had just attempted to stop.

The police officer was knocked down by a van which he had just tried to stop. Google Earth

A police officer suffered serious injuries in a "despicable attack" when he was knocked down by a van in Liverpool, police said.

A white Transit van was driven at the male officer in the Norris Green area of the city on Saturday evening after police attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver has been arrested and taken to a police station in Merseyside.

The officer's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening after the incident at around 7.25pm, Merseyside Police said.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in contact. PA

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Earl said the officer and colleagues who witnessed the incident were being given support after the ordeal.

This was a despicable attack on a police officer who was simply doing his job, trying to protect the communities of Merseyside. > The officer has sustained serious injuries for which he is receiving treatment. He has also been left extremely shaken by his ordeal. Detective Chief Inspector Martin Earl

On Saturday night, a road closure remained in place on Hasfield Road, where police were carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who were in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage to get in contact.