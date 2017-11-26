Five dead, including three children, after car hits tree

Police have arrested two 15-year-old boys over the crash in Leeds.

Stonegate Road in Leeds remains closed. ITV/Hannah Miller

Five people including three children have been killed after a stolen car crashed into a tree near Leeds.

Police have arrested two 15-year-old boys over the crash, which occured on Stonegate Road in Meanwood at 9.54pm on Saturday.

It is understood the crash involved a Renault Clio.

The youngest victim was 12, while two other 15-year-old boys and a 24 and 28-year-old man were also killed.

Stonegate Road is expected to remain closed for most of Sunday.

West Yorkshire Police major collision enquiry team are investigating the crash.