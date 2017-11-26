Man charged following attack on 96-year-old veteran

D-Day veteran Jim Booth was left with life-threatening injuries after the incident in Taunton.

PA

A man has been charged with aggravated burglary and attempted murder after a 96-year-old D-Day veteran from Taunton was left with life threatening injuries.

Jim Booth played a crucial role in gathering information ahead of D-Day.

He sustained serious injuries his head and body in the incident at his home on Wednesday.

Joseph Isaacs, 39, is due to appear in Taunton Deane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Booth's family released a statement saying that the war hero is "not easily defeated."