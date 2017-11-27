Man charged after police officer knocked down by van

Van driver caused serious injury by dangerous driving in the incident in Liverpool.

The officer was trying to stop a white Transit van in Norris Green on Saturday when he was hit. ITV News

A 34-year-old man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a police officer was knocked down by a van in Liverpool.

The officer suffered injuries to his chest and leg following the incident in Hasfield Road, Norris Green, on Saturday evening.

Merseyside Police said a white Transit van hit the male officer after police attempted to stop the vehicle at 7.25pm.

Martin Stowell, of Queens Road, Everton, faces another four charges including causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified and possession of cannabis.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Monday.