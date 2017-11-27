  • STV
  • MySTV

Headbutt from England cricketer was 'weird not malicious'

ITV

Australia's Cameron Bancroft said he and Jonny Bairstow 'got along well'.

England's Jonny Bairstow and Australia's Cameron Bancroft.
England's Jonny Bairstow and Australia's Cameron Bancroft. PA

Australia opener Cameron Bancroft has spoken out for the first time since he was allegedly headbutted by England wicket keeper Jonny Bairstow.

The Ashes newcomer said it was "really weird" but that they "got along well" for the rest of the night out in Perth four weeks ago.

Describing the "random" encounter, Bancroft said: "I don't know Jonny Bairstow but, you know, he says hello to people very differently to most others and we got along for the rest of the night quite well and let it go and moved on from it and it was fine."

The England and Wales Cricket Board has spoken to Bairstow after reports emerged describing the alleged altercation.

But Bairstow had previously laughed off the incident saying: "He just, yeah just greeted me with a headbutt kind of thing."

Bairstow on Day 5 of the First Test match between Australia and England.
Bairstow on Day 5 of the First Test match between Australia and England. PA

Speaking at a press conference following England's defeat in the first Test of the Ashes, he added that there was "no intent, nor malice about anything during the evening".

Captain Joe Root earlier downplayed the reports, saying "a mountain's been made out of a molehill".

The incident was revisited with levity on the Australia bench during the conference, in which Bancroft drily gave his version of events - leaving Australia captain Steve Smith in fits of laughter.

He said: "I remember it very clearly. We just won a sure game for WA (Western Australia). At the same time obviously that coincided with the English team arriving in Perth for the tour game and it was very friendly, mingling the whole night, some of our players knew some of the English players, things like that.

Bancroft (left) and Steve Smith (right) laugh off the alleged incident.
Bancroft (left) and Steve Smith (right) laugh off the alleged incident. PA

"As the night progressed it was great to be able to meet some of those guys, I got into a very amicable conversation with Jonny and you know, he just, yeah just greeted me with a headbutt kind of thing.

"I was expecting a handshake, it wasn't the greeting of choice that I was expecting and that was the way that I took it.

"There was certainly no malice in his action, we continued on having very good conversation for the rest of the evening."

Asked if the wicketkeeper apologised, Bancroft said: "At the time he said sorry. For me personally it was just really weird - obviously it was so random and I certainly didn't expect it coming.

"As I said a handshake or a hug would have been something I would have expected more than a headbutt. As I said there was certainly nothing malicious about his action."

Smith stifles his laughs during press conference.
Smith stifles his laughs during press conference. PA

Asked to describe the alleged headbutt, Bancroft said: "He didn't, like knock me over. I've actually got the heaviest head in the Western Australia squad, it's been measured.

"There's an actual measurement for it so yeah, just took the blow quite well and moved on from it.

"It was a good hit. Play on."

Bancroft alleged Bairstow "connected with my head and with a force that would make me sort of think wow, that's a bit weird, and that was it."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.