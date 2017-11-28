Man threw acid at cousins from car window in London

John Tomlin attacked Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar at traffic lights.

John Tomlin Met Police

A man who seriously injured a model and her cousin when he threw acid at them through a car window has admitted intentionally causing the pair grievous bodily harm.

John Tomlin, who has tattoos of tears under his eye, pleaded guilty to the charges as he stood in the dock at Snarebrook Crown Court.

Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar, who are cousins had stopped at traffic lights in Beckton when Tomlin threw the corrosive substance through their open car window.

Jameel Muhktar pictured shortly after the attack ITV News

Both suffered horrific scars on their faces and bodies in the assault which happened on Ms Khan's 21st birthday.

Resham Khan pictured shortly after the attack Instagram

Shortly after the attack Mr Muhktar said:

I'm a mess at the moment, my head's gone. I'm emotionally wrecked. Jameel Muhktar

Resham, an aspiring model suffered severe bluster's to her eyes but has since made a remarkable recovery and has posted pictures on social media.

Resham Khan Instagram

Tomlin, whose family were in court, only spoke to confirm his name and enter his plea.

He was remanded in custody and will appear again at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 26 when he will be sentenced.