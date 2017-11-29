  • STV
Facebook says it has helped prevent terror attacks

ITV

The social media giant says it has removed 99% of terror-related material.

Monika Bickert is Facebook's Head of Global Policy Management.
Facebook says it is taking down 99% of terror-related material before it is flagged by users, and recent tip-offs have helped prevent attacks.

The social media giant also said it offered to help to British police following the London and Manchester attacks.

The announcement follows Prime Minister Theresa May's demands that tech giants do more to remove propaganda from their sites.

Mrs May met with senior executives from Facebook, Google and Microsoft during the UN summit in New York in September to raise her concerns.

That was followed by a major report that found more jihadist propaganda is viewed online in the UK than any other country in Europe.

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo sat down with Monika Bickert, Facebook's Head of Global Policy Management, who may be the most important person in counter terrorism that you've never heard of.

"We have found content on Facebook that we think represents an imminent threat and we have provided that information to law enforcement authorities," Ms Bickert said.

"The information that we provide to governments, including where we've responded to government requests, includes cases where attacks have been disrupted."

She refused to be drawn into comments made by Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who accused technology experts of "sneering" at politicians trying to regulate the industry.

"I think we have a really open line of communication with the UK government as well as governments around the world," Ms Bickert said.

"That's important to us."

Ms Bickert also said Facebook would be working with other technology companies to better patrol the internet for extremist content.

"My job is to make sure we're doing the best we can at Facebook, and in collaborations with others in the industry to keep terrorists off the internet," she said.

