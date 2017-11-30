Donald Trump dominates Yahoo's top UK searches in 2017

Brexit and the general election followed the US president in the list.

Yahoo has revealed the top web searches for the UK in 2017, with politics dominating the list.

Donald Trump, Brexit and the General Election were the most popular search terms on the platform, with the US President topping the list ahead of British political topics, and searches related to music and TV shows.

Ed Sheeran and Strictly Come Dancing appeared in the top five, while Love Island, Game Of Thrones, North Korea and Ariana Grande featured highly.

The most searched for news stories included Hurricane Irma and the Grenfell Tower fire, while Sheeran topped the search for celebrities. Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle came in at six.

"This year's most searched terms echo the state of the nation in 2017. The public have been keen to engage and hear more on the events that have caused anxiety but also source light relief in the world of entertainment," Yahoo UK editor in chief Nick Petche said.

"With Donald Trump, Brexit and General Election being the most searched terms in the past year - politics, for good or bad, foreign or domestic, is dominating the national conversation.

"Donald Trump continues to polarise; not only making him the most searched-for politician, news item and general search term in the country, but also shining the spotlight on his wife, Melania, and daughter Ivanka."

From the sports world, British tennis star Johanna Konta topped the search, ahead of world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.