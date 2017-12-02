Traffic officer holds lorry to stop it falling off bridge

Officer described how he clung onto a lorry hanging over a motorway bridge until help arrived.

PC Martin Willis holds onto the wheel of the lorry. Twitter/@WYP_PCWILLIS

A traffic officer has described how he clung onto a lorry hanging over a motorway bridge with his bare hands until help arrived.

PC Martin Willis was first on the scene of the accident where a lorry crashed off a bridge on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire early on Friday morning.

"1st on the scene of this collision on the #A1M this morning and faced with a vehicle balancing over the edge of a bridge with the driver trapped!" PC Willis tweeted after the incident.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. West Yorkshire Police

"After holding on to the vehicle to stop it swaying in the wind I can't begin to describe my relief when @WYRFS arrived on scene!"

Emergency services were on the scene for some time. West Yorkshire Police

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries in what police have described as a "terrifying ordeal".

The incident happened on the Northbound carriage between Bramham and Boston Spa and caused traffic delays.