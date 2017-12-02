Teenager dies after being struck by BMW on motorway

The 14-year-old died in hospital after the incident on the M67 in Greater Manchester.

The teenager was discovered on the side of the M67 motorway. Google Maps

A 14-year-old boy has died in hospital after being found unconscious on the side of a motorway.

The teenager was discovered on the hard shoulder of the M67 eastbound at junction 3, Hyde, Greater Manchester, during rush hour on Friday afternoon.

He was taken to hospital where he died early on Saturday.

Police believe he was involved in a collision with a grey convertible BMW which was travelling eastbound.

Sergeant Lee Westhead said: "My thoughts are with the victim's family who are being looked after by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

"Whilst we work to uncover how this has happened and piece together the moments before the collision, I am asking the public to help in any way that they can.

"If you were in the area at approximately 5.25pm on December 1 and saw a pedestrian on the motorway, or have dash cam images, please get in touch and share this information."

