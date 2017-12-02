Five hurt as car rams into pedestrians after 'altercation'

An argument occurred between the occupants of the vehicle and pedestrians in London.

Cordon: Volkswagen Golf involved was abandoned. PA

Five pedestrians have been taken to hospital after a car collided with a group of people early on Saturday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said five men aged between 23 and 42 were injured when a car hit a number of pedestrians on Stockwell Road near the junction of Sidney Road, in south-west London, just before 3am.

None of them are in a critical condition.

Officers believe the collision occurred shortly after an "altercation" between the occupants of the vehicle and a number of pedestrians.

Police: Incident not terror or hate crime-related. PA

The car, a VW Golf, was abandoned at the scene and a number of occupants made off on foot.

They are not treating it as a terrorist incident or a hate crime.

The road was closed both ways between Sidney Road and Stockwell Park.

Kevin Bate, deputy director of Operations at London Ambulance Service, said six ambulance crews, two advance paramedics, two incident response officers, a hazardous area response team and air ambulance medics attended.

He said: "We treated five patients on the scene for a range of head and leg injuries. We took one patient as a priority to a major trauma centre and took four patients as a priority to a trauma centre."

Debris: Some of the victims' belongings lie on the roadside. PA

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call Lambeth CID on 101.

