Dementia risk increased if 'middle-aged and overweight'

Study concluded people diagnosed with dementia generally had a higher Body Mass Index in midlife.

The study looked at the health of 1.3 million people across the globe. PA

Middle-aged people who are overweight have an increased risk of dementia, a new analysis has found.

The research, based on 39 studies across Europe, the United States and Asia, looked at the health of more than 1.3 million adults.

It concluded that people who were diagnosed with dementia generally had a higher Body Mass Index (BMI) in midlife, but a lower one in old age.

Of the 1,349,857 people who took part in the study, 6,894 were recorded as developing dementia, the research published in the Alzheimer's and Dementia Journal said.

BMI is a measure taking into account a person's height and weight. A healthy BMI is in the 18.5 to 24.9 range, according to the NHS.

Twenty-five to 29.9 means someone is overweight, while 30 or above means someone is obese.

The study, which involved researchers from University College London, the University of Edinburgh and the University of Bristol as well as others from institutions in Sweden, France and Finland, said "higher BMI was associated with increased dementia risk when weight was measured (more than) 20 years before dementia diagnosis (typically in midlife), but this association was reversed when BMI was assessed (less than) 10 years before dementia diagnosis (typically in old age)."

Dr Rosa Sancho, from the charity Alzheimer's Research UK, said the reason for some sufferers having a lower BMI in the years leading up to their diagnosis could be due to effects of the condition.