Death toll from huge Somalia truck blast reaches 512

The October truck bomb was the deadliest ever attack to hit the country.

Explosion: Security forces and citizens gather at the site. AP

More than 500 people were killed in a huge truck blast in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu, officials have ruled.

The final toll from the October bombing is now at 512, making it the deadliest attack ever to hit the country and one of the worst worldwide within recent decades.

Some Somalis have described the attack as their '9/11'.

The official death toll - published in an official report into the disaster obtained by AP - is a huge leap upwards from the previous official estimate of around 350 killed.

Another 312 people were wounded in the Mogadishu bombing and 62 people remain missing.

Somalia's government has blamed the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabaab terrorist group for the October 14 attack, which struck a crowded street.

Security officials said the bomb weighed between 600 kilograms and 800 kilograms (1,300 pounds and 1,700 pounds) as the extremist group's bomb-making capabilities grow.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.