Police discover 11 people trapped in back of lorry

The lorry was dumped on the side of a road in Wiltshire in the south west of England.

Discovery: Firefighters cut into the back of the lorry. SWNS

Police have found 11 people in the back of a lorry in the south west of England.

Officers were called to the A303 in West Knoyle, near Warminster, Wiltshire, shortly after 2.15pm on Saturday.

A member of the public heard banging from inside the lorry.

Wiltshire Police, assisted by Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, found 11 people at the back of the vehicle.

It is not known how long they were trapped in the vehicle for.

Found: Three children among 11 people. SWNS

A force spokesman said: "These included three children under the age of 15 and eight other people who were all checked over by paramedics at the scene.

"We are currently working with colleagues from the Home Office Immigration Department as our inquiries progress."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.