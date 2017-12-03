'Supermoon' rises over the UK for the last time this year

Skywatchers were treated the brightest and biggest lunar appearance of the year.

The moon rises over Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire PA

The first and last 'supermoon' of 2017 has risen over the UK.

Skywatchers were treated the brightest and biggest lunar appearance of the year, although in some areas it was hidden behind cloud cover.

The moon appeared 7% larger and 15% brighter than average as this month's full moon coincides with the satellite orbiting closer to Earth that usual.

Moon over the lighthouse in South Shields PA

Tonight's lunar event is the first of a trio of seemingly bigger moons in what Nasa calls a "supermoon trilogy" over the next two months, with others to come on 1 January and 31 January.