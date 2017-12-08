Boris Iran visit will give jailed charity worker 'hope'

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband said Johnson travelling to Iran will give her hope.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was jailed in Iran in April 2016. PA

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said reports that Boris Johnson will travel to Iran this weekend will give his imprisoned wife hope.

"Nazanin has a new court case on Sunday, so it is really, really great that he is able to be there, just to press how important it is that she could be home with her family," he told Sky News.

"I think him being there can only make things better. It makes a clear statement that he is concerned about Nazanin, he is concerned about the other cases.

"I am sure the fact that the Foreign Secretary is going will have given her some hope and fingers crossed that maybe something will come."

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is expected to travel to Tehran. PA

Mr Ratcliffe said he had asked the foreign secretary to meet with his wife and that "top priority" was for Mr Johnson to attend Sunday's court case.

Amnesty International UK's director Kate Allen said: "We're cautiously hopeful that this could be the light at the end of the tunnel for Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

"As we've been saying over and over, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a charity worker who's been jailed for five years after enduring solitary confinement and a deeply unfair trial.

"The Iranian authorities have a record of toying with the fate of prisoners being held for 'political' reasons, so it's still very hard to feel confident that her release is imminent.

"We fervently hope the Foreign Secretary's visit can secure her speedy release, but if it doesn't we'll go on campaigning. This is a gross injustice and it must be set right."