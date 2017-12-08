Police seek driver behind 'horrifying' hit-and-run attack

The victim is recovering in hospital after a car accelerated at him in Stockport.

The victim was left lying in the road after the attack. GMP

A man has been left in hospital after a "horrifying" hit-and-run assault in which he was thrown onto the car's bonnet and then into the road.

The 33-year-old victim was crossing the road in Offerton, Stockport, when the dark-coloured car suddenly drove at him.

He was tossed onto the bonnet before being flung off into the middle of the road.

The driver did not stop to help him and sped off from the scene.

The victim suffered severe bruising and a back injury as a result and remains in hospital for treatment after the assault at around 6am last Sunday evening.

Police have released CCTV footage of the incident as they appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The driver clearly showed no regard for the pedestrian. He left him lying in the road with no awareness of the extent of his injuries. > He could have quite literally left him for dead and we need to find him so that he can be held accountable for his actions. Detective Constable Jane Milner

The driver has been described as a white man with dark hair who was wearing a beige tracksuit.

It is thought the car involved was a Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.