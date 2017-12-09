  • STV
  • MySTV

Michael Gove: Public can use election to change Brexit deal

ITV

Voters can change elements of the deal they do not like at the next election, said Gove.

Michael Gove indicated that the Brexit deal could be changed.
Michael Gove indicated that the Brexit deal could be changed. PA

British voters will be able to change elements of the Brexit deal they do not like at the next election, according to Michael Gove.

The public will be able to use it as an opportunity to voice opinions on controversial components of the deal such as the "divorce settlement" - which could cost the UK up to £39 billion.

Mr Gove's comments came after Theresa May secured a last-minute Brexit deal with the EU to move on to the next stage of negotiations, trade talks.

The UK struck a deal with Brussels on Friday after overcoming the thorny issue of the Irish border.

But writing in the Daily Telegraph on Saturday, the Environment Secretary maintained the British public still had the power to make any future government "diverge" from the deal.

Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker welcomed the deal.
Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker welcomed the deal. PA

News of the deal has received public backing from both wings of the Tory party.

But hard-line Brexiteers such as Nigel Farage have criticised Mrs May's government for agreeing to pay upward of £35 billion to Brussels.

An element of the deal allowing the ECJ a future role in overseeing EU citizens' rights in Britain for eight years after Brexit has also caused some consternation.

Writing in the paper, Mr Gove said: "The British people will be in control.

If the British people dislike the agreement that we have negotiated with the EU, the agreement will allow a future government to diverge."

Mr Gove said that after a transition period, the UK would have "full freedom to diverge from EU law on the single market and customs union."

A compromise on the Irish border issue has been agreed.
A compromise on the Irish border issue has been agreed. PAA

His comments come after it emerged the Cabinet is set to finally discuss what the UK's post-Brexit "end state" relationship with the EU should be at a meeting on December 19.

Other elements of Friday's deal to worry hard Brexiteers included a compromise on the Irish border.

Thois stated that if no trade deal is reached, the UK as a whole will maintain "full alignment" with elements of the EU single market and customs union which support the economy of the island of Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement.

Following the announcement of the deal EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that "sufficient progress" had been made in the first stage of talks.

In a joint press conference, Mrs May "welcomed" the move on to trade negotiations.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.