Two teenage clubbers die after taking suspected MDMA

Police are investigating after they fell unconscious and died at a club in Plymouth.

Two young men fell unconscious and later died at a nightclub in Plymouth after taking suspected MDMA.

The emergency services were called to Pryzm nightclub at around 1:40am on Saturday morning, where two 19 year-olds were found unconscious. They were taken to Derriford Hospital where they later died.

It's thought they were part of larger group from Okehampton who had come to watch the Basshunter DJ set.

Police have arrested an 18 year-old man, who is currently in police custody and awaits questioning.

Detective Inspector Julie Scoles says taking unknown substances is incredible dangerous.

"I am urging the public, especially those going out and planning to take recreational drugs, to be aware of this incident and think twice before taking any unknown substance; There is always a risk when taking drugs and the only way of staying safe is to avoid drugs altogether."

A spokesperson from the nightclub have issued condolences to the families.

"We are devastated by the events of this morning where two young men tragically lost their lives, and we would like to extend our thoughts and condolences to the families and friends at this very sad time.

"It is believed that earlier in the night the two men took what they thought to be MDMA and we would urge anyone, especially those going out tonight and who may be planning on taking recreational drugs, to be aware of this incident and to please think twice before taking any unknown substance.