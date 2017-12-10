Sculptor announced for Princess Diana statue at palace

Renowned British sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley has been chosen to create the statue.

Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris in 1997. PA

William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry announced back in January that they had commissioned a statue of their late mother to celebrate her life and legacy in the 20th year since her death.

Mr Rank-Broadley recently completed work on the Armed Forces Memorial and his effigy of the Queen has appeared on all Commonwealth coins since 1998.

In a joint statement released by Kensington Palace, the Duke and Prince Harry said Mr Rank-Broadley was a "extremely gifted sculptor".

The Duke and Prince Harry will mark 20 years since the death of their mother. PA

"We look forward to unveiling the statute, which will allow all those who visit Kensington Palace to remember and celebrate her life and legacy," they said.

The statue is expected to be ready in 2019 and will be placed in the public grounds of Kensington Palace.