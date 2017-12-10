Shamed publicist Max Clifford dies after prison collapse

Jailed former celebrity publicist Max Clifford has died after collapsing in prison.

Clifford, 74, who was serving eight years in prison for indecent assault against a number of females, fell in at Littlehey Prison on Thursday.

He died on Sunday, the Ministry of Justice confirmed.

Clifford was reported to be "in a bad way" after collapsing twice over the course of 24 hours at the Cambridgeshire prison.

