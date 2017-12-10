  • STV
  • MySTV

Families pay tribute to teens who died after taking drugs

ITV

Aaron Reilly and Joshua Brock were found unconscious at a nightclub in Plymouth.

Aaron Reilly and Joshua Brock died on Saturday morning.
Aaron Reilly and Joshua Brock died on Saturday morning. Devon and Cornwall Police

Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died after taking drugs in a nightclub in a "stupid mistake".

Aaron Reilly and Joshua Brock, both 19, were found unconscious at a nightclub in Plymouth after taking what they thought was MDMA, police said.

Mr Reilly's family described him as a responsible young man who made "one silly mistake".

Relatives of Mr Brock said what happened that night was "so totally out of character as he was always against drug taking in any shape or form".

"One moment of madness led to this tragedy," the family statement added.

The two teenagers were found unconscious inside the Pryzm nightclub.
The two teenagers were found unconscious inside the Pryzm nightclub. ITV News

Mr Reilly's younger brother Kian said: "My brother was one of the most responsible people I ever knew and everything he achieved I was so proud of but I was so envious of his talent.

"I tried so hard to follow in his footsteps and I still do now but I no longer have anyone to look up to and I don't have my big brother to help me through life.

"I can't believe he was taken from me and my family from one silly mistake, just trying to have fun on a night out with his best mates.

"He will be forever missed and I will never forget the amazing brother he was."

His family said he enjoyed skateboarding and playing computer games.

"Like most teenage lads he liked a night out with his friends and was respected by them as a non-drug user," they added.

"Aaron had the whole of his life ahead of him and it has all been taken away from him way too soon by one stupid mistake and not knowing the devastating consequences."

Mr Brock's family said he was a "loving son to Steve and Sandra, an inspirational brother to Liam and Demelza and a loyal mate to all his friends".

"He was the kindest, most helpful person you could hope to meet and had a great sense of humour," they added.

"He would do anything for anybody, was very popular and loved a night out with friends drinking and having a laugh.

"His main hobby was keeping fit and eating healthily, so what happened that night is so totally out of character as he was always against drug taking in any shape or form.

"One moment of madness led to this tragedy."

Mr Brock was in his third year studying a diploma in aircraft engineering at the Flybe Training Academy in Exeter.

His hobbies included driving, snowboarding, go-karting, micro-lighting and playing guitar and drums.

Emergency services were called at around 1.40am on December 9 with reports that two men were unconscious at Pryzm nightclub.

Mr Reilly, from Newton Abbot, and Mr Brock, from Okehampton, were taken to Derriford Hospital where they later died.

Devon and Cornwall Police arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to the incident, who has been released under investigation.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.