Two people injured as 'large explosion' destroys house

Leicestershire Police responded to reports of a 'loud bang' in Birstall on Monday morning.

Leicestershire Fire & Rescue have confirmed it was a gas explosion PA

Two people have been injured in a "large explosion" left a house in ruins.

Leicestershire Police said they responded to reports of a "loud bang" in Birstall, Leicestershire at around 7.33am on Monday.

Residents in nearby homes were evacuated, with pictures on social media appearing to show the two-storey house had collapsed.

Leicestershire Police said:

Officers are at an address in Allington Drive, Birstall, at 7.33am this morning (Monday) following reports of a loud bang and house being damaged. Police, along with the fire and ambulance service, are at the scene. Investigations in to the cause of the damage are in their very early stages. Allington Drive is currently closed and is likely to remain so for a number of hours while enquiries are carried out. Two people are injured and are being attended to by paramedics. The nature of their injuries is not known at this time. Leicestershire Police

Six other properties on Allington Drive have also been damaged.

Charnwood Borough Council said: