Grenfell Tower: Met Police investigate series of offences

The force is carrying out an 'unprecedented' public inquiry into the huge blaze.

The deadly tower fire in west London claimed dozens of lives in June. PA

The Metropolitan Police are investigating a series of offences relating to the Grenfell Tower fire, the public inquiry into the disaster has been told.

They include misconduct in public office, breaches of fire safety regulations, manslaughter and corporate manslaughter.

Jeremy Johnson, representing the force, said that outside of major counter-terror operations, the police inquiry into the tragedy, which killed 71 people, was "unprecedented".

It comes as the judge-led probe into the disaster holds two days of procedural hearings in London.

Sir Martin Moore-Bick is leading the public inquiry process. PA

They will focus on case management matters such as timeframes, witnesses and the disclosure of evidence.

Hearing the voices of all Grenfell Tower survivors and bereaved families could help save lives in the future, its lead counsel has said.

Richard Millett, counsel to the inquiry, said evidence from those who escaped the blaze or lost loved ones could help ensure "something like this never happens again".

Core participant status has now been granted to 424 individuals and groups, allowing them access to evidence and the right to suggest lines of questioning, it was heard.

Sir Martin Moore-Bick, the retired Court of Appeal judge leading the process, hopes to deliver an interim report into the fire's causes and the emergency response by next autumn.