Three children dead after suspicious fire in Salford

A three-year-old girl and her mother are fighting for their lives in hospital.

Three children have died and a three-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a house fire in Salford.

The blaze in Walkden is being treated as suspicious.

A 14-year-old girl was declared dead at the scene. An eight-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl subsequently died in hospital.

A three-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital. The 35-year-old mother of the children is in a serious condition in hospital.

The Manchester Evening News reported one line of investigation is a possibility that a flammable liquid was poured through the home's letterbox.

ITV News Granada understands two teenagers also managed to escape the blaze. Their condition is not known.

Police are understood to have been called to the house to a reported incident at around 2am, around three hours before the fire service were alerted to the blaze.

It is understood that in the earlier incident, the police and the fire service were responding to reports of a wheelie bin at the home being set on fire.