  • STV
  • MySTV

Theresa May nativity joke tops Christmas cracker poll

ITV

Other entries included jokes about Donald Trump, Brexit, Southern Rail and Ryanair.

"The subjects of the jokes that were entered reflects the issues that concern the country today."
"The subjects of the jokes that were entered reflects the issues that concern the country today." PA

A joke about Theresa May has topped a national competition to find the best contemporary Christmas cracker gag.

The winning line was: "Why was Theresa May sacked as nativity manager? She couldn't run a stable government."

The quip was authored by Samuel Williams, 35, from Kent.

Other entries in the UKTV channel Gold competition included jokes about Donald Trump, Brexit, Southern Rail and Ryanair UKTV channel Gold.

The second placed line was: "Why don't Southern Rail train guards share advent calendars? They want to open the doors themselves."

Third place was: "What's the difference between Ryanair and Santa? Santa flies at least once a year."

Entries were submitted via Twitter and judged by a panel that included comedy critic Bruce Dessau.

"In a world that seems to have turned upside down in recent years, there is something wonderfully reassuring about the fact that people have still retained their sense of humour and come up with some inspired gags for this year's Gold Christmas Crackers competition," Dessau said.

"The subjects of the jokes that were entered reflects the issues that concern the country today: from Brexit and Donald Trump to Bruce Forsyth and Southern Rail, people have still been able to find the funny side."

Williams banked a prize of £1,500 towards a holiday and a box of crackers, boasting his own gag.

The top 10 jokes were:

  • 1. Why was Theresa May sacked as nativity manager? She couldn't run a stable government.
  • 2. Why don't Southern Rail train guards share advent calendars? They want to open the doors themselves.
  • 3. What's the difference between Ryanair and Santa? Santa flies at least once a year.
  • 4. Kim Jong Un will play Santa this year in the South's annual pantomime. He said he fancied a Korea change.
  • 5. Why did Donald Trump continuously decorate the Christmas tree? Because people kept saying "moron" to him.
  • 6. Why was the planned Ryanair TV documentary scrapped? They were unable to air a pilot.
  • 7. Which TV Christmas special is being filmed in Brussels this year? Deal Or No Deal.
  • 8. Theresa May has asked Santa for a home makeover this year. First thing on the list was a new Cabinet.
  • 9. What did Bruce Forsyth say when the Christmas pheasant repeated on him? "Good game, good game".
  • 10. Why did Jeremy Corbyn ask people not to eat sprouts on Christmas Day? He wants to give peas a chance.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.