Woman dies in 'multiple hit-and-run' in south London

The victim was struck by two lorries and two cars, with none of the drivers stopping.

A woman has died after being struck by two lorries and two cars in a suspected multiple hit and run, police said.

The victim, believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was struck by an HGV as she crossed the road at a pedestrian crossing in Tulse Hill, south London.

The Metropolitan Police said the driver failed to stop at the scene and the woman was subsequently hit by a second lorry and two cars, with all of their drivers not stopping.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Norwood Road at 6.48am on Monday. The victim, who has not been identified, was treated at the scene but pronounced dead at 7.21am.

I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision and the moments afterwards to contact us. I would also urge the drivers of all four vehicles to come forward and speak with my team. Acting detective sergeant Alastair Middleton, Met Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Merton on 020 8543 5157.