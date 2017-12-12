Inflation rises to highest rate in almost six years

The unexpected increase to 3.1% is expected to put further strain on households.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation unexpectedly rose to 3.1 per cent in November, from 3 per cent in October, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It is the highest the rate has been at in nearly six years, with it latest being above 3 per cent in March 2012.

Increase will put further strain on individuals due to wages only going up at a rate of 2.1 per cent.

Head of the Bank of England Mark Carney will now have to send a letter to Chancellor Philip Hammod to explain why the rate is more than one per cent off target of 2 per cent.

Mike Prestwood, ONS head of inflation, said: "CPI inflation edged above 3% for the first time in nearly six years with the price of computer games rising and air fares falling more slowly than this time last year.

"These upward pressures were partly offset by falling costs of computer equipment."

It had been expected that when the rate hit 3 per cent in October that it had peaked and would go down in the coming months but the latest figure goes against this theory.

In real terms the average wage is now below what they were in 2008 when the financial crisis began, making the 3.1 per cent rate a significant blow to households.