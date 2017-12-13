  • STV
Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas with royal family

The actress, who recently got engaged to Prince Harry, will take part in festivities at Sandringham.

The couple recently announced their engagement and will spend Christmas together
The couple recently announced their engagement and will spend Christmas together

Meghan Markle will join the Queen and other senior members of the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Ms Markle and fiance Prince Harry will be seen in public with other royals when they attend the traditional Christmas Day church service on the Queen's private estate in Norfolk.

The couple got engaged on November 27 and a few days later a proud Harry introduced his bride-to-be to the nation during a series of official events in Nottingham.

Kate Middleton did not attend Christmas festivities at Sandringham in 2010, a month after she got engaged to Prince William.

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen and other members of the royal family will join the congregation for the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25.

Last year the Queen missed the church service at Sandringham because she was suffering from a heavy cold

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.