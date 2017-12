The teenager hit the victims with a stolen car in the city on November 25.

Five people were killed in the crash Family photos

A 15 year old boy has pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of five people by dangerous driving in a car crash in Leeds.

The boy appeared via video link before a judge at Leeds Crown Court today.

The five died when a stolen car hit a tree on Stonegate Road in Leeds on November 25th.

He's due to be sentenced on January 26th.