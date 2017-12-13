Four arrested after beaten elderly man dies in hospital

Four people have been arrested for murder after an Arthur 'Bob' Gumbley died.

An elderly man who was beaten and robbed in his own home has died in hospital.

Four people from Birmingham have been arrested for murder.

Two men aged 42 and 34, and two women aged 33 and 29 remain in custody.

87-year-old Arthur 'Bob' Gumbley, was attacked at his home in Endwood Drive, Sutton Coldfield, on the evening of 21 November.

Arthur was found lying on the floor and covered in blood. He had been punched in the face and kicked while on the floor. He was taken by ambulance to Good Hope Hospital where he was initially treated for injuries to his chest, neck, arms and face.

Despite being in good health prior to the attack, his condition deteriorated last week and he sadly passed away on Monday 11 December.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Dan Ison, said:

This was an horrific and despicable attack on a defenceless elderly man in his own home, which has now resulted in his untimely death and a murder investigation. I am appealing for the support of the public to assist us in bringing those responsible to justice. Therefore, I make a plea to any person who may have any information, or who may be a witness to this terrible incident, to please make contact with us. Crimes of this nature cannot go unpunished, and I want to reassure Arthur's family that every effort is now being made to bring those responsible to justice. They are being supported by specially trained officers, and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this sad time to allow them to grieve. Staffordshire Police, Detective Inspector Dan Ison

The robbery is believed to have taken place between 7pm and 9pm, when thieves ransacked the house and stole items of jewellery and cash, as well as a purse that belonged to Arthur's late wife.