  • STV
  • MySTV

Six-year-old's mission to keep homeless warm at Christmas

ITV

Frankie Hill wanted to help because he felt sad that they are homeless on Christmas Day.

Frankie has already wrapped up 50 presents for the homeless.
Frankie has already wrapped up 50 presents for the homeless. ITV News

The year of 2017 has been a dark one for news - dominated by terror attacks, uncertainty in world politics and natural disasters, so ITV News has decided it is time to shine a light on some good news, telling the stories of inspirational people in communities across the country.

For one six-year-old boy in London, Christmas is about giving, not receiving.

Frankie Hill is raising money to buy hats, scarves and gloves for anyone rough sleeping in the cold.

The east London schoolboy has far surpassed his initial target of £250, raising more than £1,300 in just two weeks.

Frankie has been so successful that he has upped his initial target to £1,500, and has already wrapped up 50 sets of woolly hats, scarves, gloves, and also chocolates, and handed many of them out to rough sleepers near his home so that they are not "hungry and cold".

Frankie's mum, Jane Brooks, explained that the youngster was inspired to act after feeling sad that some people are homeless on Christmas Day, as in his own words "they have to live all on their own".

Frankie said he was inspired to act because he felt 'sad' that some people would be homeless at Christmas.
Frankie said he was inspired to act because he felt 'sad' that some people would be homeless at Christmas. ITV News

Writing on his GoFundMe page - Keep Warm With Frankie - the year two pupil explained why he was inspired to act: "Christmas is a very fun time for me and my family.

"We all get to spend time together in our warm homes, sharing food and gifts.

"It makes me feel sad that some people don't get to do the same as me.

"Some people live on the streets, all alone and in the freezing cold.

"I would like to help keep them warm this winter and have created this fundraising page (with the help of my family) so that I can raise enough money to afford some hats, scarfs, and gloves.

"When I have reached my target, I will go to the shops to buy the items and then I will hand them out to anyone who needs them.

"I will upload photos along my journey for everyone to see, and I really appreciate your donations.

"Thank you."

Frankie wrapped up the hats, scarves and gloves and then handed them out to the homeless.
Frankie wrapped up the hats, scarves and gloves and then handed them out to the homeless. GoFundMe/Frankie Hill

"I've never seen anything like this," James, a homeless man who Frankie gave a gift to while handing out presents in east London.

"Christmas has come early... It's touching and so nice. It's just amazing... Thank you, thank you very much."

James said he had 'never seen anything like' Frankie's handing out of Christmas presents.
James said he had 'never seen anything like' Frankie's handing out of Christmas presents. ITV News

Ms Brooks praised her son who she said she was "really proud, really, really proud" of her son "who wants to be helping people" which "is really quite something".

She continued that she wanted her son to remain as "caring" as he is now, when he grows up, and hopes that he stays "passionate" about helping others.

She added that she wanted Frankie to learn from his experiences that Christmas "isn't just about him and what he gets, he needs to consider that there are a lot of people out there who are struggling".

Jane Brooks hopes her son will always stay as 'caring' as he is now.
Jane Brooks hopes her son will always stay as 'caring' as he is now. ITV News

Frankie's actions "make you feel like you're doing a good job raising him", his stepdad, Stephan Brooks explained.

He continued that one of the best parts of Frankie's project was seeing "the guys who are really happy and touched by it".

Frankie celebrates with some of his purchases.
Frankie celebrates with some of his purchases. GoFundMe/Frankie Hill

Frankie's presents are not just for Christmas, with the schoolboy intending to keep his project going throughout the winter.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.